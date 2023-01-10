Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway

South Central Railways (SCR) has surpassed the milestone of loading more than 100 million tonne of freight in the current financial year on January 9. The zone has loaded a record 100.236 million tonnes (mt) up to January 9, around 11.5 mt more compared to the same period last year.

According to Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, the Business Development Units set up across the zone along with policy reforms and new initiatives resulted in exceptional freight loading performance.

This feat was achieved by the zone in 284 days compared to the previous best of 306 days during 2018-19.

The SCR’s freight earnings scaled to a new height of ₹ 9,755 crore, registering a growth of around 24 per cent more revenue compared to the previous financial year’s ₹7,870 crore.

The growth rebound in freight loading is seen across the segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels during the current financial year compared to the same period in the last financial year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit