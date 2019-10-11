Send repeated SMS to passengers in case of flight delay: DGCA tells airlines

Domestic airlines should make all efforts to send SMSes in case there is a delay in their flights beyond 30 minutes or there is a change in the boarding gate at the airport. In addition, airlines must send repeated SMSes after every 30 minutes to keep the passengers updated about flight delays/cancellations/boarding gate changes.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation with domestic airlines here on Thursday.

In addition, airlines were asked to closely coordinate with their travel agents who must share the mobile numbers of the travelling passengers with the airlines so as to provide flight information updates to the flyers.

In case of delays airlines should make appropriate arrangements to provide passengers water, refreshments and meals, the DGCA said.