Logistics

Sharad Kumar takes over as Airport Director, Chennai Airport

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 24, 2021

Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Manager, AAI Chennai

He has over 30 years of experience and expertise in construction, maintenance & modification of airports in India

Dr Sharad Kumar on Saturday took over as the Airport Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai Airport. He succeeds Suneel Dutt, who will assume charge of Executive Director (Administration) at Corporate Headquarters, New Delhi.

Hitherto, Dr Sharad Kumar was General Manager (Engineering- Project) at Chennai Airport. He was heading the Modernisation Phase - II project aimed at augmenting terminal /airside capacity.

Dr Sharad Kumar has over 30 years of experience and expertise in construction, maintenance & modification of airports in India. He started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and later worked in diverse capacities in various Airports in India like Mumbai, Delhi CHQ, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sikkim, covering all 5 regions.

He was instrumental in the day-to-day operation & smooth functioning of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport as Airport Director before joining Chennai, says a release from AAI Chennai.

Published on July 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Airports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.