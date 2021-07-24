Sharad Kumar takes over as Airport Director, Chennai Airport

Dr Sharad Kumar on Saturday took over as the Airport Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai Airport. He succeeds Suneel Dutt, who will assume charge of Executive Director (Administration) at Corporate Headquarters, New Delhi.

Hitherto, Dr Sharad Kumar was General Manager (Engineering- Project) at Chennai Airport. He was heading the Modernisation Phase - II project aimed at augmenting terminal /airside capacity.

Dr Sharad Kumar has over 30 years of experience and expertise in construction, maintenance & modification of airports in India. He started his career in AAI in 1990 at Jammu Airport and later worked in diverse capacities in various Airports in India like Mumbai, Delhi CHQ, Goa, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Sikkim, covering all 5 regions.

He was instrumental in the day-to-day operation & smooth functioning of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Srinagar International Airport as Airport Director before joining Chennai, says a release from AAI Chennai.