Logistics

Ship managers push for contract extensions as crew change crisis linger

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on May 23, 2020 Published on May 23, 2020

File photo

In the midst of a crew change crisis that has gripped the global shipping industry, a top global ship management company has started pushing the Indian crew on some of the ships managed by it to sign extension of contracts.

The move comes at a time when seafarers, including those from India, have been clamouring for sign-off from ships after ending their original contract tenures.

But, this exercise has been halted by the lockdown restrictions imposed by nations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the stoppage of flights has derailed the movement of seafarers to reach their homes after disembarking, or for their replacements to travel for joining a ship on the next assignment.

As a result, large numbers of seafarers are having to extend their service on board ships after many months at sea, unable to be replaced after long tours of duty or be repatriated via aircraft to their home countries, an issue that has caught the attention of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

‘Unsustainable situation’

“Shipping is vital to the maintenance of global supply chains, but the current situation is unsustainable for the safety and wellbeing of ship crew and the safe operation of maritime trade. Each month about 150,000 seafarers need to be changed over to and from the ships which they operate to ensure compliance with international maritime regulations for ensuring safety, crew health and welfare, and the prevention of fatigue,” the IMO said.

On Friday, the Indian chief officer on an oil tanker stepped down from his role while at sea, citing “mental and physical exhaustion” that had led him to “lose focus and judgement” in discharging “duties and responsibilities on-board”.

A few days ago, another Indian chief officer employed on a different ship, resigned while at sea somewhere in South Korea, citing the same reasons.

On May 5, the IMO circulated a framework of protocols to 174 member states, for ensuring safe ship crew changes and travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 13, the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) and the International Maritime Employers’ Council have given governments time until June 15 to repatriate crew working beyond their stipulated contract time, by following the IMO guidelines.

Extending contracts

Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern, which manages more than 600 ships, has sent letters to some of its ships on Friday asking the Indian crew to sign extension to their contracts by as much as three months, said an industry official briefed on the development. The extension is being sought for those on-board whose contract has ended or is ending on or before June 15.

“Anglo-Eastern is doing this just to be on the safe side,” he said.

According to the IMO’s Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) which has been ratified by the Indian Parliament, a crew on-board cannot work with expired contracts.

“If they (Anglo-Eastern) have an extension letter signed by the crew, they can say he asked for the extension and delay the sign-off further. This is why Anglo-Eastern is pushing Indian seafarers on its ships to sign contract extensions. They will say, it is the seafarers who have agreed for it,” he said.

It is not unusual, though, for ship managers and owners to go for contract extension of crew while at sea to comply with port state control (PSC) inspections and the checks carried out by oil majors before loading and unloading cargo in the case of oil tankers.

Such inspections typically look at the validity of the ship’s certificates as well as those of the crew, including their employment agreement.

“But, for ship managers to go for contract extensions in this extreme situation also is a very clear indication that they are not pro-seafarers,” he said. “They are just trying to hype the extreme costs of crew change at Indian ports just to divert attention,” he added.

The global crew change crisis is heading towards a potential messy end.

If the governments, globally, don’t ease travel restrictions, to facilitate crew changes, or if the crew members decline to sign contract extensions, the number of personnel on board will fall short of the minimum set by the safe manning rules, rendering the ships unseaworthy and unfit to sail. This would disrupt oil, dry bulk and container supply chains.

SOP for crew change

While India has allowed crew changes of Indian seafarers at Indian ports from April 22, it is yet to frame standard operating procedures (SOP) for crew change of Indian seafarers at foreign ports.

Following strong lobbying by the shipping industry, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday allowed Indian seafarers stranded overseas to return on flights chartered by their employers.

The scheduling of such flights would be done in consultation with the Ministries of External Affairs, Civil Aviation and the States to which the flights are planned.

Further, Indian seafarers looking to join ships at overseas ports have been permitted to travel on non-scheduled commercial flights departing from India under the Vande Bharat mission, or on charter flights arranged by shipping companies subject to clearance by the Shipping Ministry, according to the office memorandum issued by the Home Ministry.

The procedures for permission to run charter flights are expected to be issued by the Directorate General of Shipping soon. “Hopefully, the first charter flight for normal crew change is likely to depart next week,” said a government official. Ends/

Published on May 23, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will try to restart international flights before August, says Hardeep Singh Puri
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.