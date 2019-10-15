Shipping Ministry to study operationalising, non-functional non-major ports

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
With three-fourth of the non-major ports not operational in the country, the Shipping Ministry will conduct a detailed study to find out if those ports can be developed, and if so, how and for what purpose should they be developed.
“There are 204 non-major ports from which hardly 44 are functioning. Some States have the resources to develop them, while some do not have the resources….we will conduct a detailed study,” Mansukhlal Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), said here today after a meeting of the Maritime State Development Council.
The study will be completed in six months, said Mandaviya. Stating that this study will be “different than Sagarmala study,” Mandaviya added that the Ministry will consider making a national grid of ports so that cargo or agricultural produce located near the non-major ports can be shipped to major ports.
These cargo can then be shipped for export or moved through coastal cargo. The aim is to lower logistics costs and increase coastal shipping.
“We will share this study with the States so that they don’t have to conduct separate studies,” he added. They will be free to develop it themselves or through public-private partnership ports.
“States also run barges along the coastal route. All States will implement a set of common rules to ease movement of barges across the coastal route,” he added.
“We are also considering how deep sea vessels can be given to fishermen,” he said.
Security of ports was also discussed, with specific focus on how to implement international standard security in major and non-major ports. There are two layers of security – one is to scan containers that are handled and second is to track the ships that enter and exit the ports, Mandaviya said.
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...