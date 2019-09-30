Shuttl sets up technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru

Bus aggregator Shuttl on Monday announced the setting up of its first technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru where it said it plans to hire over 100 employees by this year-end.

Shuttl said it works on many complex real-world challenges that involve application of a host of technologies, such as - geographic information systems, global positioning systems, machine learning, data warehousing, augmented reality and computer vision.

The company, founded by two IITians- Amit Singh, co-founder and CEO and Deepanshu Malviyia, co-founder, is supported by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Amazon and Dentsu.

Amit Singh said the Bengaluru centre has been developed to be the nerve centre for the company’s in-house research and development.

The company said it serves over 90,000 rides daily and operates over 1,700 buses in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.