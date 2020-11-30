SIAM mulls taking the retail sales data route to gauge actual demand in market

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is exploring the option of releasing retail sales data of automobile companies instead of wholesale data — based on the despatch to dealers — that it has been publishing so far.
According to sources, SIAM is taking opinions from different members about what data parameters will reflect correct retail sales data.
“Discussions have been on for some time about this, but it is not an easy issue as OEMs are not responsible for sales to customers; dealers are,” said an industry player on conditions of anonymity.
SIAM did not respond to BusinessLine’s queries on this matter. Details like when SIAM is planning to start releasing retail sales numbers and what stage the discussions have reached, are not known.
Of late, there has been a renewed focus in the auto sector on the need to release the retail sales data, especially owing to the discrepancy between the wholesale and retail sales data in the past few months. The automobile dealers’ body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) publishes retail sales data based on vehicle registrations, which it compiles from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' Vahan platform. The Vahan covers 1,254 of 1,461 RTOs in the country, as of October 2020.
For instance, in October, the domestic wholesale of passenger cars recorded a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year, as per SIAM data. On the other hand, FADA had reported around 9 per cent dip in passenger vehicle retail sales during October.
Top officials of auto companies have also been discussing the need to focus on retail sales to gauge actual demand in the market, while also flagging concerns on whether the Vahan data can be a good indicator of the retail sales in the sector.
During an interview with BusinessLine in mid-November, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said the Vahan data may not be a good substitute for actual retail sales of automobiles, especially while taking into account sales data on a monthly basis. It only compiles data from 1,254 RTOs in the country out of a total of 1,461 RTOs, which means that a chunk of data is missing, he explained.
But at the same time the retail sales data provides a better idea of the demand compared to the wholesale despatch data, Srivastava had said.
On November 10, during a conference call with reporters post the announcement of Mahindra & Mahindra’s second quarter results, Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, said: “I personally believe that the only real indicator of demand is retail (sales), wholesale is not an indicator of demand because wholesale can be up or down depending on whether they (OEMs) are trying to build inventory.”
“If and when OEMs say that they want to report retail sales, that will be the best thing to happen. Many countries only report retail sales, but India has not reached that stage,” said Goenka.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...