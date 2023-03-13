The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 149 passengers have been placed in the ‘No Fly List’ since 2020 till date.

The barring is usually done in cases of unruly behaviour on flights. In the most recent incidents, two passengers have been put on the ‘No Fly List’

The SoP, as per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3-Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers”, provides that a complaint of unruly behaviour from the pilot-in-command is to be referred by the airlines to an internal committee constituted by the airline.

Internal Committee

He explained that the internal committee shall decide the matter within a period of 30 days along with category level of the unruly passenger and duration of ban from flying in terms of the provisions of the CAR. “Pending a decision of the internal committee, the concerned airline may ban such passengers from flying for a period not exceeding 30 days,” he said.

The rules said that the decision of the internal committee is binding on the airline concerned. In case the internal committee fails to take a decision in 30 days, the passenger will be free to fly. The airlines shall maintain a database of all unruly passengers (after decision by the internal committee) and inform the same to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)/other airlines.

Based on the information provided by the airlines, ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by the DGCA. During the last three years, the license of one pilot has been suspended for a period of three months due to his failure to discharge his duties. The case has neither been reviewed nor revoked.

“During the last three years, license of one pilot has been suspended for a period of three months due to his failure to discharge his duties. The case has neither been reviewed nor revoked,” the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K.Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

According to another recent response in the Rajya Sabha, in the past year, this number has risen multifold to a total of 63 people being put on India’s aviation no-fly list.