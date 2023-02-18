Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) has registered 15 per cent growth in cargo traffic at 54.254 million tonnes (mt) between April 2022 and January 2023, compared with 47.28 mt same period last year.

According to P L Haranadh, Chairman, SMP Kolkata, the port ranked fifth in cargo handling amongst major Indian ports from April 2022 to January 2023 vis-a-vis its sixth ranking from April 2021 to January 2022.

The Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) handled 40.16 mt of cargo from April 2022 to January 2023 vis-à-vis 34.75 mt same periods last year, an increase of 16 per cent, while the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) handled 14.09 mt of cargo during the said period against 12.53 mt last year, registering a growth of 12 per cent, SMPK said in a statement.

From April 2022 to January 2023, SMP, Kolkata handled rail-borne traffic of 28.82 mt against 24.97 mt last year, registering a growth of 15 per cent.

The major commodities attributed to this growth of traffic include LPG, vegetable oil, other liquid, manganese ore, iron and steel, pulses/peas, coking coal and container etc. at Kolkata Dock System(KDS) and POL (crude), LPG, other ore, coking coal, non-coking coal, fly ash and limestone etc. at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

“This success has been achieved due to growth of diverse cargo, arrival of new and additional cargo coupled with multi-faceted user-friendly measures like better services, improved facilities, cost-effective and customer-friendly charges and all-out efforts of the employees of the port. SMP Kolkata is expected to handle more than 65 mt of cargo by the end of 2022-23 against 58.17 mt of cargo handled during 2021-22,” Haranadh said.

