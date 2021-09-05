South Central Railway freight loading up 51% in August 2021

Driven by strong cement volumes, Freight loading figure of South Central Railways (SCR) in August 2021 was up 51 per cent at 9.5 million tonnes (MT) as against 6.3 MT in August 2020.

The Zone was witness to growth rebound across commodities. Various policy initiatives for the Cement sector introduced by the Railways from time to time and the constant efforts by the Zone Business Development Unit have led to the increase in cement loading by 84% to 2.93 MT in August 2021 when compared to 1.59 MT in August 2020.

During August, while the coal transport was up 72 % (4.23 MT in Aug 2021 Vs 2.46 MT in Aug 2020), the container traffic was up 96% (0.188 MT in Aug 2021 Vs 0.096 MT in Aug 2020).

In addition, by maintaining the average speed of the freight trains consistently at around 50 Kmph and increasing the supply of wagons to more than 4700 per day has facilitated the improvement in freight loading.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway, said, the Zone registered best freight loading figures continuously in the every month of this financial year.

He praised the efforts put in by the Zonal and Divisional teams of Operating and Commercial departments in achieving the enhanced loading. They were advised to continue the same momentum for the rest of the year so that it benefits both the Railways as well as the freight customers.