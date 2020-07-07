South Central Railway offers round trip traffic for Bharathi Cements

Bharathi Cements siding, Yerraguntla in Andhra Pradesh has begun to utilise the facility of South Central Railway’s under the newly-introduced Round-Trip traffic concept.

Under this facility, the company has loaded Clinker from their siding in Yerraguntla to Krishnapatnam Port for export to Sri Lanka and in return direction has loaded imported Pet Coke from the USA at Krishnapatnam Port to Bharathi Cements, Yerraguntla.

Recently, the Indian Railways has introduced the concept of Roundtrip Traffic to enhance its freight loading basket, to attract the new traffic and divert the traffic moving by road. Under this concept, if the freight customer (consignor) commits to offer traffic in return direction back to the originating loading station, either from the destination station or from any point within 200 km of the destination station, then the traffic for both outward and return traffic shall be charged at lower of the applicable class rates amongst the outward and return direction traffic. This facility shall be subject to the condition that loading in return direction begins within 24 hours of the release of outward rake at its destination.

This Round-Trip Traffic concept is beneficial to both the freight customers and the Railways due to freight movement in both directions.