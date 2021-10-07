South Central Railway operates `Trishul’ by clubbing 3 goods trains

The South Central Railways has for the first time clubbed together three goods trains and operated them as a single long haul goods train.

The train, named Trishul, to indicate three trains being operated as a single train, was formed at Vijayawada and operated as a single train up to Duvvada, the last station bordering SCR jurisdiction.

The initiative was taken to speed up the operation of goods trains so that the empty wagons can be transported to their loading point in the least possible time. Initiatives like these help in meeting customer demand, such as that for coal, expeditiously, SCR said in a release on Thursday.

It would also help in reducing wagon turnaround time so that empty wagons are available within a shorter time frame for each loading journey.

In addition. clubbing of three trains into a single train reduces manpower need, so that they can be utilised for other train operations when there is heavy movement of trains. Operation of three trains as a single train also saves the path for operating other trains in the section. This is particularly helpful in saturated sections like Vijayawada Vishakhapatnam, where there is a continuous movement of goods and passenger trains.

Today’s train was operated at an average speed of around 50 kmph. The train consisted of 176 wagons and is meant for loading of freight customers.

According to Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, running of long-haul trains will help Railways utilise rolling stock optimally and also assist in transporting bulk commodities in a short timeframe.

``Running of these trains will improve the overall freight performance of the Zone and it is a Win-Win situation for both Railways as well as freight customers,’’ he added.