South Central Railway operates `Trishul’ by clubbing 3 goods trains

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The South Central Railways has for the first time clubbed together three goods trains and operated them as a single long haul goods train.
The train, named Trishul, to indicate three trains being operated as a single train, was formed at Vijayawada and operated as a single train up to Duvvada, the last station bordering SCR jurisdiction.
The initiative was taken to speed up the operation of goods trains so that the empty wagons can be transported to their loading point in the least possible time. Initiatives like these help in meeting customer demand, such as that for coal, expeditiously, SCR said in a release on Thursday.
It would also help in reducing wagon turnaround time so that empty wagons are available within a shorter time frame for each loading journey.
In addition. clubbing of three trains into a single train reduces manpower need, so that they can be utilised for other train operations when there is heavy movement of trains. Operation of three trains as a single train also saves the path for operating other trains in the section. This is particularly helpful in saturated sections like Vijayawada Vishakhapatnam, where there is a continuous movement of goods and passenger trains.
Today’s train was operated at an average speed of around 50 kmph. The train consisted of 176 wagons and is meant for loading of freight customers.
According to Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, running of long-haul trains will help Railways utilise rolling stock optimally and also assist in transporting bulk commodities in a short timeframe.
``Running of these trains will improve the overall freight performance of the Zone and it is a Win-Win situation for both Railways as well as freight customers,’’ he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...