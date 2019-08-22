Logistics

Southern Railway denies reports on suspending `housekeeping services’ in over 100 trains

PTI Chennai | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Soiled laundry from trains being cleaned at a Southern Railway unit in Chennai.

The Southern Railway on Thursday refuted reports in a section of the media that it was suspending On-board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) in over 100 trains operated by it due to cash crunch.

The OBHS, pest control, linen supply and toilet maintenance would continue on all 110 identified trains, Southern Railway’s official Twitter handle, GMSouthernrailway, said.

 

“An alarmist situation has been portrayed. There was a funds mismatch issue, which has since been sorted out and bills over ₹ 50 crore are being processed for payment,” a clarification on the Twitter handle said.

At no stage did it consider stopping OBHS and other allied services on Southern Railway trains, it added.

“Southern Railway is deeply committed to Swachh Bharat mission and shall ensure improvement in its services to the passengers,” it added.

Published on August 22, 2019
Swachh Bharat
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amazon expands delivery network in Tamil Nadu