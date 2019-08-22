Southern Railway denies reports on suspending `housekeeping services’ in over 100 trains

The Southern Railway on Thursday refuted reports in a section of the media that it was suspending On-board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) in over 100 trains operated by it due to cash crunch.

The OBHS, pest control, linen supply and toilet maintenance would continue on all 110 identified trains, Southern Railway’s official Twitter handle, GMSouthernrailway, said.

“An alarmist situation has been portrayed. There was a funds mismatch issue, which has since been sorted out and bills over ₹ 50 crore are being processed for payment,” a clarification on the Twitter handle said.

At no stage did it consider stopping OBHS and other allied services on Southern Railway trains, it added.

“Southern Railway is deeply committed to Swachh Bharat mission and shall ensure improvement in its services to the passengers,” it added.