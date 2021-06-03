Southern Railway sees spike in revenue

Southern Railway (SR) recorded a substantial increase in its freight and parcel revenues in the first two months of the financial year 2021-22.

The cumulative earnings from parcel and freight traffic in April and May 2021 over last fiscal (which started with a total lockdown) increased by 332 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

The cumulative freight revenue of SR during April-May 2021 stood at ₹427 crore, an increase of 53 per cent over April-May 2020.

In parcel, during April- May 2021, SR loaded 29,376 tonnes, an increase of 173 per cent over the same period last year which stood at 10,780 tonnes.

SR loaded 5 million tonnes in the freight segment during April–May 2021, which was 34.2 per cent higher than the corresponding period over last fiscal. A total of 1,756 rakes were handled during April-May 2021, an increase of 402 rakes when compared to April-May 2020. The freight loaded also surpassed the target set by Railway Board by 0.244 MT.

During April-May, 3 MT of coal in 837 rakes was loaded. This is 48 per cent higher compared to the loading of coal in April-May 2020 which stood at 2 MT (568 rakes), the release said.

SR transported 18,742 tonnes in the automobile during April-May 2021 — an increase of 135 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. A total of 42 rakes comprising 801 wagons were transported during April-May 2021, the release said.