Southern Railways’ covered car carrier rakes on a roll

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
After Renault Nissan, the Korean auto major Hyundai has now started transporting cars from Walajabad near Chennai to Farrukhnagar in Haryana using the Bogie Covered Autorake Double Decker Wagon (BCACBM).
The Chennai Division of Southern Railways today operated the second BCACBM rake carrying 270 cars in association with Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI).
As a part of the Business Development Unit, the Chennai Division has joined hands with TCI for the first time, extending its business horizon.
The BCACBM rake is owned by TCI. Each wagon can carry 10-12 cars with 27 wagons comprising one rake. Initially three rakes are likely to be loaded from Walajabad every month.
The total distance covered in the run between Walajabad to Farrrukhnagar is 2,306 km fetching ₹29.90 lakh, says a press release from Southern Railways.
Chennai Division launched BCACBM traffic as an attractive new stream to offer a dynamic logistic solution to the automobile industry, the release said.
The first rake of BCACBM commenced on August 8 from Walajabad to Farrukhnagar. The first rake of Trac 1 Logistics carried 282 Renault Nissan cars.
The Chennai Division of Southern Railway recently set up the BDU to strengthen the customer base. As a part of BDU, Chennai Division has joined hands with Trac 1 logistics for the first time in extending its business areas. It is noteworthy that Trac 1 Logistics, which in turn has tied up with Oriental carriers, a multi-modal auto logistics and freight management company, the release said.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...