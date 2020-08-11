Southern Railways’ covered car carrier rakes on a roll

After Renault Nissan, the Korean auto major Hyundai has now started transporting cars from Walajabad near Chennai to Farrukhnagar in Haryana using the Bogie Covered Autorake Double Decker Wagon (BCACBM).

The Chennai Division of Southern Railways today operated the second BCACBM rake carrying 270 cars in association with Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI).

As a part of the Business Development Unit, the Chennai Division has joined hands with TCI for the first time, extending its business horizon.

The BCACBM rake is owned by TCI. Each wagon can carry 10-12 cars with 27 wagons comprising one rake. Initially three rakes are likely to be loaded from Walajabad every month.

The total distance covered in the run between Walajabad to Farrrukhnagar is 2,306 km fetching ₹29.90 lakh, says a press release from Southern Railways.

Chennai Division launched BCACBM traffic as an attractive new stream to offer a dynamic logistic solution to the automobile industry, the release said.

The first rake of BCACBM commenced on August 8 from Walajabad to Farrukhnagar. The first rake of Trac 1 Logistics carried 282 Renault Nissan cars.

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway recently set up the BDU to strengthen the customer base. As a part of BDU, Chennai Division has joined hands with Trac 1 logistics for the first time in extending its business areas. It is noteworthy that Trac 1 Logistics, which in turn has tied up with Oriental carriers, a multi-modal auto logistics and freight management company, the release said.