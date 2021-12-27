SpiceXpress explores launch of electric cargo planes with aviation start-up division of Pifore

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Move over electric scooters and four-wheelers. Leading air cargo company SpiceXpress and an aviation start-up division of Pifore are exploring the launch of zero carbon emitting electric cargo planes. The project is in its preliminary stage but a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two companies.
SpiceXpress is the cargo division of commercial airlines company SpiceJet. Pifore says it provides engineering, construction, and technical services for security systems planning and design to government agencies and private sector companies. It claims to operate in oil and gas, infrastructure, power, and industrial projects and has a project for the aviation industry too.
Earlier this year, SpiceJet had transferred its logistics business to its subsidiary SpiceXpress on a slump sale basis, along with all related assets and liabilities, including knowhow, trademark, licenses, franchises, customer contracts and distribution networks.
A source close to the company said the air cargo business of SpiceJet came to the rescue when the company's passenger airlines business faced issues. In the first quarter of financial year 2022, SpiceXpress reported a net profit of Rs 30 crore, which was significant since passenger airlines were nearly grounded during the Covid lockdown. Hence, their focus is more on growing air cargo orders by banking on e-commerce and new technology. Pifore has acquired some technology knowhow on electric planes and SpiceXpress was ready to explore the opportunity, the sources said. SpiceXpress says it operates as a separate entity and takes certain transportation services, ground and logistics support, and management services from SpiceJet.
SpiceXpress and Pifore did not comment on an e-mail query regarding electric planes.
