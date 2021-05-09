Logistics

SpiceJet airlifts 9,600 oxygen concentrators from Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Hong Kong

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 09, 2021

They were delivered to Kolkata and Delhi

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, airlifted 9,600 oxygen concentrators from Beijing, Wuhan, Nanjing and Hong Kong to Kolkata and Delhi today. The airline deployed its wide- and narrow-body cargo aircraft for these flights.

SpiceJet has airlifted more than 27,000 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far. These oxygen concentrators were ordered by SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, and other organisations.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.6-lakh tonne of cargo since March 25, 2020. The airline has transported 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million vaccines between January 12 and April 12, 2021, it said in a statement.

Published on May 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

SpiceJet Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.