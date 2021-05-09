SpiceJet airlifts 9,600 oxygen concentrators from Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Hong Kong

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, airlifted 9,600 oxygen concentrators from Beijing, Wuhan, Nanjing and Hong Kong to Kolkata and Delhi today. The airline deployed its wide- and narrow-body cargo aircraft for these flights.

SpiceJet has airlifted more than 27,000 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far. These oxygen concentrators were ordered by SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, and other organisations.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.6-lakh tonne of cargo since March 25, 2020. The airline has transported 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million vaccines between January 12 and April 12, 2021, it said in a statement.