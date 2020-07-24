SpiceJet designated to fly to UK

A day after SpiceJet informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it had been designated as a scheduled carrier to operate to the US, the airline informed BSE on Friday that it had been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK.

It is only after a government gives designated status to an airline that it is allowed to operate flights to a country abroad, as per laid down international guidelines.

It was not immediately clear when SpiceJet will be able to begin operations, which aircraft the airline will use or whether it has been given a Foreign Carrier Permit by the UK Civil Aviation Authority to operate the flights. Sources in SpiceJet said this was just the first step and other details will be shared at a later date.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the UK states that “all non-UK air carriers that wish to undertake commercial services to, from or within the UK are required to hold a Foreign Carrier Permit before that flight is undertaken.”

The CAA website adds that before granting an operating permit for scheduled flights, the CAA ensures that the services are undertaken in accordance with the traffic rights and conditions provided under the air service arrangements that the UK has negotiated with the state where the airline is registered. SpiceJet should not face a problem here as multiple airlines are allowed to operate from India to UK and from UK to India. At the moment, Air India is the only airline which flies from India to the UK while British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly from UK to India.