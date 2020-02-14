SpiceJet hopes Boeing 737 MAX planes can begin flying by June

SpiceJet hopes that its grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes will be back in to flying by June, its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

Globally, these planes were barred from flying since March last year in the wake of two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

SpiceJet has 13 MAX aircraft on the ground right now. “We are hoping that the MAX aircraft will be back in to flying in June. We hope that they can come back and fuel growth for us this year. We are expecting the approval in May or June. While we continue to work Airbus, we are confident that Boeing will be able to sort out this problem,” he told newspersons at the Chennai airport.

Singh was in Chennai to host the music launch of Kollywood actor Suriya’s new film song on board the airline’s aircraft in Chennai airport.

Coronavirus impact

When asked about the impact of the oil price and coronavirus, Singh said oil price has reduced considerably at $55, and it seems to be headed downwards. This is a quite positive for the airlines. However, the coronavirus is a big issue globally. Even in country like Singapore, where it has not affected, there is a huge impact. The Changi airport was empty, said Singh, who was there recently.

For Indian carriers, coronavirus is not a big issue as such. SpiceJet has two flights to China, and one to Hong Kong that has been suspended. So, there is not much impact, he said.