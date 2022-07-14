Sree Kailas Group sets up ₹150-crore warehousing unit near Sriperumbudur

Sree Kailas Group, which has developed industrial and logistical parks in South India, has joined hands with its joint venture partner Indospace to set up a six lakh sq ft warehousing and industrial space at Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The project is set up at an investment of ₹150 crores in 30 acres of industrial land, says a press release.

On choosing Sunguvarchatram, the group’s chairman S Rajkumar said the location off Chennai-Bengaluru highway has emerged as the largest electronic cluster in the country.

Mobile phone and electronics manufacturing giants such as Samsung, Dell, Motorola, Foxconn, Flextronics and Salcomp have their manufacturing units in this area.

Sunguvarchatram is also the right place for industrial storage as significant manufacturers of Tamil Nadu are located in Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts and is accessible to this through national highway and State highway.

The group is also planning to establish industrial cum logistics parks across Tier-1 cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad and Tier-2 Cities like Madurai, Salem, Trichy, Coimbatore, Cochin and Hosur, he said.