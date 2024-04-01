Ola Electric has announced that it recorded over 53,000 vehicle registrations, as per the VAHAN Portal, in March 2024. The company has recorded 115 per cent y-o-y growth in FY24 with 3,28,785 units as against 1,52,741 units in FY23.
“The fact that we recorded almost 1.20 lakh registrations in Q4 FY24 alone speaks volumes of our robust scooter portfolio, and we aim to continue the growth trajectory and contribute further to India’s electrification journey,” said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd.
With the launch of S1 X (4kWh), Ola Electric expanded its portfolio to six products (S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+, S1 X - 2 kWh, 3kWh, 4kWh), ranging across different prices and catering to customers with varied range requirements.
The company also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW, available for purchase at ₹29,999. On March 19, the company inaugurated its 450th service centre in Prayagraj.
Sharing that the EV industry had a massive growth of 30 per cent in FY24 with over nine per cent TV penetration in March, Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal noted that consumers are adopting EVs at “a crazy pace!” He also announced the launch of Ola Solo, an autonomous, AI-enabled, and traffic-smart scooter.