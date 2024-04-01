Ola Electric has announced that it recorded over 53,000 vehicle registrations, as per the VAHAN Portal, in March 2024. The company has recorded 115 per cent y-o-y growth in FY24 with 3,28,785 units as against 1,52,741 units in FY23.

“The fact that we recorded almost 1.20 lakh registrations in Q4 FY24 alone speaks volumes of our robust scooter portfolio, and we aim to continue the growth trajectory and contribute further to India’s electrification journey,” said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd.

With the launch of S1 X (4kWh), Ola Electric expanded its portfolio to six products (S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+, S1 X - 2 kWh, 3kWh, 4kWh), ranging across different prices and catering to customers with varied range requirements.

The company also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW, available for purchase at ₹29,999. On March 19, the company inaugurated its 450th service centre in Prayagraj.

Sharing that the EV industry had a massive growth of 30 per cent in FY24 with over nine per cent TV penetration in March, Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal noted that consumers are adopting EVs at “a crazy pace!” He also announced the launch of Ola Solo, an autonomous, AI-enabled, and traffic-smart scooter.

WHAT A MONTH!!!



Crossed 50k for first time, touched 53k registrations in March! Great work by @OlaElectric. We grew 115% in FY24 over FY23!



EV industry had massive growth of 30% in FY24 with over 9% EV penetration in March. 3 years ago this was <1%. Consumer is showing who's… https://t.co/7RT6IPPiDP — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2024

Promised you a new product and here it is!



Presenting 'Ola Solo - India's first autonomous electric scooter.' Solo is a fully autonomous, AI enabled and traffic smart scooter. Hail a ride or drive your own Solo. We will disrupt ride hailing and local commerce!



Another feat of… pic.twitter.com/QbCkvOhhZV — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 1, 2024