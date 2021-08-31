Star Air connects Hyderabad-Jamnagar with 3 weekly flight services

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Star Air’s maiden flight service from Hyderabad to Jamnagar was recently launched from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) under the UDAN initiative to bolster the regional connectivity.
The inaugural Star Air flight took off from Hyderabad to Jamnagar amidst a festive atmosphere at the airport.
Star Air Flight OG150 will depart from Hyderabad at 15:20 pm and arrive at the Jamnagar at 17:20 pm. The return flight OG149 will depart from Jamnagar at 9:15 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 11:30 am. Flights will operate three times a week - Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “We aim at enhancing regional connectivity and this new air route to Jamnagar will enable more passengers who have waited for the much-needed connectivity for flying to small towns and cities. The UDAN scheme has enhanced travel experience, especially for first-time fliers. We are hopeful that Star Air will be received well and look forward to exploring more domestic routes.”
Jamnagar, popularly known as “Jewel of Kathiawar” is the home of century-old magnificent palaces and beautiful temples. A jewel on the coast of the Gulf of Kutch in the State of Gujrat, the city is embellished with rich culture, beaches, wildlife, marine life and delectable Kathiwadi cuisines.
Hyderabad is a gateway to South and Central India, and a preferred and largest transit hub.
Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group. It offers both scheduled and non-scheduled (charter) flight services at the pan-India level and ensures great comfort and safety to passengers.
