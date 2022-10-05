The launch of Kolhapur flight service not only celebrates the expansion of Star Air’s travel route but also marks the airline’s homecoming, as it serves as the base of Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s operations.

With Kolhapur transitioning itself into a commercial hub, Star Air looks forward to serving its passengers with seamless connectivity, utmost care and comfort by reducing the current 8-10 hour travel time via road and rail to just under an hour.

Kolhapur is famous for its agricultural and manufacturing industry, pilgrim sites, jewellery, leather chappals, historical monuments, and sports, particularly wrestling and it is a confluence of culture and tradition that promises great connectivity and economic prosperity.

Commenting on the development Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Air, said, “We are pleased to announce our homecoming flight. With the beautiful city of Kolhapur serving as SGG’s operations base, it is a surreal feeling to connect Star Air to its parent company. The launch of our new destination will not only bolster trade but also strengthen tourism between the cities. We hope to add many more regional cities to the travel map of India in the future.”

Thrice a week flight

Star Air will operate thrice a week between Mumbai and Kolhapur on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to begin with and will expand the frequency to a daily service after observing the passenger response. These scheduled flights offer passengers the most affordable prices under the popular UDAN scheme.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 19 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj, Bidar, and Kolhapur.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit