Stellar Value Chain Solutions, a tech-enabled Third Party Logistics (3PL) warehouse and distribution solutions provider, plans to invest ₹200 crores over the next 3–4 years to build fulfilment centres exclusively for D2C (Direct-To-Consumer) brands. It has plans to scale up the cumulative D2C fulfilment space to around 7 million sq ft in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata by 2026.

The D2C fulfilment centres will cater to all sectors with a key focus on electronics, fashion, FMCG, and home décor. The company is looking at onboarding around 20 D2C brands as its initial pool of D2C clients, said a release.

Anshuman Singh, CMD, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said that with the rise in the adoption of digital channels and technologies and robust growth of the start-up ecosystem, India is in the middle of a D2C revolution. The company intends to develop a strong supply chain backbone for emerging and growth-focused D2C brands by rolling out D2C fulfilment centres across key consumption centres pan India.