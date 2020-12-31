Suneet Sharma to be new Chairman and CEO of Railway Board

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Suneet Sharma will be the next Chairman and CEO, Railway Board. He succeeds present CRB and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav. Yadav had been given a one year extension post his retirement.
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday has approved the appointment of Suneet Sharma, as Chairman and CEO, Railway Board.
A Special Class Railway Apprentice Officer of 1978 batch, Sharma is General Manager, Eastern Railway.
He has worked at Zonal Railways, Workshops and Diesel Loco Sheds.
Prior to taking over as GM Metro Railway and GM Eastern Railway, Sharma has served as General Manager, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly.
While working in Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi, Sharma played a pivotal role in conversion of Diesel Locomotives to Electric Locomotives to achieve Indian Railways’ aim of 100 per cent electrification.
