Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday said it has surpassed the milestone of three-million cumulative production.

SMG commenced operations in February 2017, and notably, the last one million units were manufactured in just about 17 months. The Gujarat facility has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units and vehicles manufactured here are exported as well as sold domestically.

“This has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the State. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MSIL.

Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Board of Directors approved the acquisition of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. Suzuki Motor Gujarat, previously a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under Maruti Suzuki ownership.

“With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in FY2024-25. At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx. Aligned to the government’s ‘Make-in-India’ vision, 50 per cent of the vehicles manufactured at SMG in FY2022-23, were exported to global markets,” Takeuchi added.