Tamil Nadu allows domestic flight operations, issues SOP for airports

Tamil Nadu, late on Sunday, gave nod for domestic flight operations in the State from today.

Flights to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy are to operate from today. However, incoming flights to be restricted to 25 per day.

It is mandatory for all domestic air passengers flying in to the State to register their details online, and obtain a TN e-PASS through TN e-PASS portal.

SOP for airports

The State Government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure to be followed at the airport.

All passengers will be stamped with a Quarantine seal with date with indelible ink before they are allowed to move from the airport.

Asymptomatic persons shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers who are not having a home in the State and register for paid institutional quarantine (hotel) shall be sent to designated hotels, says an order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugham.

The Chennai airport sources said that due to high disease incidents flights from Gujarat and Maharashtra may be kept to the bare minimum.

PTI adds:

A Delhi-bound Indigo Airlines with 116 passengers was the first flight to be operated from the Chennai airport today, officials said. It left for the national capital at 6.40 AM, while a flight from Delhi, operated by the same carrier, was the first incoming one, albeit with a far lesser number of passengers, at 27.

A total of 16 flights were scheduled to arrive in the city through the day, according to the Centre’s decision as Tamil Nadu government had demanded for capping such services to 25 per day, while 19 outbound services were scheduled from the city, they said.

The cities covered by arrival and departure flights include Delhi, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Port Blair.