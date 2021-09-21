Logistics

Tata Motors to increase price of commercial vehicles from October 1

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 21, 2021

Price hike to be in the range of 2 per cent

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will increase the price of its commercial vehicle range in effect from October 1, 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2 per cent, will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle.

The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through an increase in the price of products.

In their press note, the company stated that it has further strived to minimise the increase in price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing. Further, Tata Motors continues its efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.

Published on September 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

heavy and commercial vehicles
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like