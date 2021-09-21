Tata Motors to increase price of commercial vehicles from October 1

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will increase the price of its commercial vehicle range in effect from October 1, 2021. The effective price hike, in the range of 2 per cent, will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle.

The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through an increase in the price of products.

In their press note, the company stated that it has further strived to minimise the increase in price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing. Further, Tata Motors continues its efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners.