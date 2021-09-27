Tata Projects secures Chennai peripheral ring road project worth ₹2,100 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tata Projects has secured an order of around ₹2,100 crore for Phase 1 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road), connecting strategically important Ennore Port in North Chennai with Thatchur on AH-45. It includes Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road.
The six-laned project will have a total length of 25.38 km, including a 1.4 km bridge over Buckingham Canal and is targeted for completion in three years. There are 26 structures in the project, including eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicles underpass/vehicle over pass and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall, says a company press release.
Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time while enhancing highways’ road safety and operational efficiency. The release said that the overall quality of life of citizens living in nearby communities would improve and economic growth will receive an impetus.
