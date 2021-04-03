Telangana CM urges Centre to expedite development of 6 airstrips

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday requested the Centre to expedite development of six airstrips in the State.

The Chief Minister requested when the Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola called on Rao at Pragati Bhavan today.

The Chief Minister’s request comes in the backdrop of the Telangana government's plan to develop airstrips at Mamunur in Warangal district, Basant Nagar in Peddapalli district, Adilabad district headquarters, Palvancha in Badradri Kottagudem district, Jakran Palli in Nizamabad district and Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district.

The State had earlier appealed to the Centre to help develop these airstrips for civilian operations. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Officer, the Civil Aviation Secretary assured KCR that the matter would be taken up for speedy approval.