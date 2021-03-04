Termination of land leases may ground RNaval revival

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The prospect of reviving Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNaval), the bankrupt shipyard earlier owned by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, under India’s bankruptcy law, has reached a tipping point with the yard receiving termination notices for land leased by the facility.
Port authorities have issued termination notices on RNaval for non-payment of lease rentals on land and waterfront area leased by the State government to the yard from where it was running the dry dock and ancillary facilities for ship construction.
Reliance Naval’s revival left floundering as key bidders walk out
The resolution professional for E Complex Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent unit of RNaval which is undergoing a separate bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has also issued a termination notice on RNaval for defaulting on lease rentals on SEZ land leased to the yard for running a fabrication facility.
RNaval had leased 95 hectares of the 121 hectares of special economic zone (SEZ) land owned by E Complex, located adjacent to the yard, to set up the fabrication unit.
“The fabrication unit is a very integral part of the entire shipbuilding process, without that ship construction cannot happen,” said a shipbuilding industry official tracking the resolution process.
Battle for RNaval hots up with 12 firms in the race
A fabrication unit is where steel cutting, blasting, painting, outfitting work, etc, are done. “If the yard cannot operate that facility, it is difficult to build ships,” he said.
To reverse the termination, the land leases will have to be worked out afresh at higher rates, which could hurt the financial viability of the yard.
The land lease complications come at a time when the resolution professional for RNaval has extended the deadline for submission of resolution plans for the yard to March 15.
The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted an extension of 153 days for the completion of the resolution process of RNaval till August 2021, citing the Covid pandemic.
RNaval is being sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover unpaid dues of ₹43,587 crore. Of this, the resolution professional has admitted ₹10,878 crore of dues of financial creditors while another ₹32,693 crore is under verification.
Operational creditors have claimed another ₹1,922 crore from the company, of which only ₹485 crore has so far been admitted.
Potential applicants such as Navin Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited and Russia’s state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation have separately inspected the shipbuilding site in the last few days.
Some of the potential bidders are seeking assurances from the government ministries and agencies such as the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to award contracts on nomination basis (without tender) to the yard before putting money on the table.
“Awarding contracts to a private yard on nomination basis is impossible. It should be on competitive bidding basis only. Currently, even State-run yards have to participate in tenders for securing contracts,” the industry official said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...