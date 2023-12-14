In a move towards eco-friendly maritime transportation, the Barracuda, India’s fastest solar-electric boat, was ceremoniously launched at the Navgathi Panavally Yard in Alappuzha.

This cutting-edge vessel was jointly developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Navalt.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sanjay Kumar Singh, General Manager of Mazagon Dock, Sandith Thandasherry, CEO of Navalt, Devi Nair, Addl. General Manager, MDL and Hemant Rathod, Deputy General Manager, MDL.

The Barracuda, named after the swift long fish, is designed by Navalt for workboat purposes. With a top speed of 12 knots and a range of 7 hours on a single charge, the 14-metre long and 4.4-metre wide vessel harnesses twin 50 kW electric motors, a marine-grade LFP battery, and 6 kW solar power.

Engineered to navigate through waves towering up to 4 metres, the Barracuda excels in challenging marine environments. Certified under IRS, it can accommodate 12 passengers, offering a noise-free, vibration-free, and pollution-free journey.

Mazagon Dock plans to introduce this entirely eco-friendly vessel to cater to their needs at its Mumbai dock under the name Saur Sakthi.

“We aim to continue to make significant contributions towards a cleaner and quieter ocean. Our environmentally friendly boats provide affordable substitutes for conventional fossil-fueled boats,” Sandith Thandasherry said.

Navalt Solar and Electric Boats, the country’s prominent marine tech company specialising in the manufacturing of solar electric vessels and decarbonising the maritime sector, was awarded the world’s best start-up under the Mobility and Transportation category at the Berlin Start-up Energy Transition Awards 2023.