Third Edition of ‘India Boat & Marine Show’ to be held online from February 10 to 12

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), which has emerged the country’s premier boat and marine industry-related expo with its two editions held in Kochi, will go virtual this year considering the lingering threat of the Covid pandemic.
The organisers said this year the expo will be held from February 10 to 12 at https://boatshow.exposim.io/
Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, the organisers of the expo, said it is the second online exhibition organised by the company since the Agri-Business Expo in October 2020. The company has been organising FoodTech, HotelTech, Agri-Business Expo and India Boat & Marine Show, a few very successful business expos held annually in Kochi.
Also read: Budget announces significant investments to develop fishing harbours and landing centres
As this year’s IBMS will be location-agnostic, visitors and exhibitors can join the live event, attend technical discussions and network with their peers from the convenience of their homes, anywhere around the world, he said. The virtual expo will include a full range of stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market including speed boats, engines, navigational and other systems and equipment, and other supply and service providers.
The event will not be just about boats and yachts but will cover all water sports and activities. Nearly 25 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo while we expect more than 5,000 business visitors from across the region, he said.
The expo will be formally inaugurated by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, FOC-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and the keynote address will be delivered by Alkesh Kumar, MD of KMRL. In addition to these, there will be special addresses by M.G. Rajamanickam, MD of KSIDC and Executive Director of K-BIP and Mathew George, Director Inland Waterways Authority of India.
Also read: ‘Proposed Indian Ports Act 2020 should net benefits for fishermen’
Part of the expo, a webinar to be organised by DOSTAS (Department of Ship Technology Alumni Society) will also be held on February 11th titled DIMS-Lite 2021 (DOSTAS International Maritime Seminar-Lite) on the infrastructural and equipment requirements such as marine crafts like pleasure crafts and small crafts, marinas, seaplanes and trained manpower which play an important role in addressing the tourism and water transportation sectors.
