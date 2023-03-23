Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has announced its summer schedule with 25 per cent more weekly flight operations than the ongoing winter schedule. The summer schedule will be effective from March 26 until October 28, a spokesman for the Adani Group-managed airport said here on Thursday. The new summer schedule envisages 582 weekly operations against 469 of the ongoing winter schedule. Additional services to nine destinations are also listed in the summer schedule.

International sector

International air traffic movements will increase by 15 per cent from the current level of 224 weekly flights to 258 during the summer. Oman Air will start a daily service to Muscat. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start five additional weekly departures to Abu Dhabi. Air India Express and Sri Lankan Airlines will start two additional weekly departures to Dubai and Colombo. Air India Express will begin one additional weekly departure to Abu Dhabi and Muscat; Kuwait Airways to Kuwait; and Maldivian to Male, respectively.

International weekly air traffic movements from Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) will now total 258 in the following order: TRV-Sharjah-56; TRV-Abu Dhabi-40; TRV-Muscat-40; TRV-Dubai-28; TRV-Doha-22; TRV-Bahrain-18; TRV-Singapore-14; TRV-Colombo-12; TRV-Kuwait-10; TRV-Male-8; TRV-Dammam-6; and TRV-Haneemadhoo-4.

Domestic sector

In the domestic sector, air traffic movements will increase by 34 per cent from the current 245 weekly flights to 324. Indigo will start a second daily service to Hyderabad. Air India will add one more daily service to Mumbai. Vistara will start a new daily service to Mumbai. Indigo will fly to Patna and Nagpur with one stop in Bengaluru and Pune, respectively.