Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PowerPac Holdings Ltd, a concern of the Sikder Group, Bangladesh, to establish a joint venture (JV) in the logistics sector for global trade.

The joint venture is aimed at establishing an international freight forwarding and logistics business, Tiger Logistics said in its statement.

The stock traded at ₹794 on the BSE, up by 0.08 per cent.

