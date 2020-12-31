Tolling: Hybrid lanes will continue to accept cash till Feb 15

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways will continue to accept cash and Fastag till February 15, according to an official statement from the Road Transport Ministry.
“....fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15. Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only,” said an official release.
The Ministry maintained that it is committed to implementation of 100 per cent e-tolling at fee plazas from January 1 onwards, mandated under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, as amended.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...