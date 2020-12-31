Logistics

Tolling: Hybrid lanes will continue to accept cash till Feb 15

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on December 31, 2020

Road Ministry breather on Fastags

The hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways will continue to accept cash and Fastag till February 15, according to an official statement from the Road Transport Ministry.

“....fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15. Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only,” said an official release.

The Ministry maintained that it is committed to implementation of 100 per cent e-tolling at fee plazas from January 1 onwards, mandated under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, as amended.

