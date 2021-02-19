Transporters to join Bharat Bandh on Feb 26

The All-India Transporters’ Welfare Association, the an apex body of the organised road transportation companies, has urged the government to abolish E-Way Bill and track vehicles by using Fast Tag connectivity to E-Invoice.

It has also appealed the government to scrap the penalty on transporters for any time-based compliance target of transit and make diesel prices uniform across the country.

With no proper response from the government on issues raised by the transporters’ association, AITWA has joined the one-day Bharat Bandh on February 26 called by the Confederation of All India Trade Associations.

The transporters body has urged members to reject bookings and asked to park their vehicles between 10 am to 6 pm as a symbolic protest.

Mahendra Arya, National President, AITWA, said without any discussion with the industry, the government has decided the time limit for transport of goods from booking station to delivery point.

Last month, the GST department doubled the distance to be covered in a day by truck drivers again without any consultation with transporters.

Arya said the transport model involves hub and spoke method, trans-shipment of Goods at various locations, effects of climate and, most of all, the driver’s liberty as per his health condition.

The movement of vehicle and consignment becomes illegal once e-pass expires and both the vehicle and consignment loaded are confiscated.

The vehicle and goods can be released only on payment of penalties prescribed by GST Laws, which amounts to 200 per cent of GST involved, he said.

Transportation rates cannot be flexible as per daily changing diesel rates. The non-uniformity of prices across nation also makes it difficult to compete fairly.

Ever since diesel prices started increasing it has become impossible for the transporters to honour their contracts with customers, he added.