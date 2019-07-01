Logistics

TruJet celebrates 4th anniversary, offers free travel for 45 elderly people

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 01, 2019 Published on July 01, 2019

Trujet Airlines on the occasion of its 4th anniversary, provided free air travel to 45 elderly people of St. Anthony's Old Age Home from Hyderabad to Nanded

This was a part of the ‘Wings of Pride’ programme initiative by the airlines. Trujet provided travel for those who had never travelled on a plane. Trujet arranged a special vehicle for them from the Old Age Home to the airport.

In Nanded, Maharashtra, they were taken to a Gurudwara.

The staff of Trujet, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) service, conducted several programmes for the children in Spoorthy Orphanage in Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. The pilots, Captains, Air-hostesses and crew members of the airlines arranged a cake cutting program for the children in the orphanage.

