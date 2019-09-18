TSRTC floats tenders for operator for 325 electric buses

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has invited request for proposals for appointment of operator for procurement, operation and maintenance of 325 fully built electric buses.

These will be 12 meters long fully built buses. Of this 300 with be Intracity buses to be deployed in Hyderabad and 25 in Warangal city on Gross Cost Contract Model.

The TSRTC now plans to appoint a selected bidder as an operator responsible for procuring, deploying, operating and maintaining 325 buses under the Phase II of the FAME India Scheme.

The corporation has invited technical and financial bids and the Operator or Original Equipment Manufacurer (OEM) has to meet the operational guidelines issued by the Department of Heavy Industries.

A pre-bid meeting shall be held on October 5, 2019 at the TSRTC Bhavan in Hyderabad for clarifications that the bidders might want ahead of the bidding process.

And the deadline for submission of the bids has been fixed for October 18, 2019 and the Authority will open the Technical Bid on the same day at 16.30 in the presence of the bidders.