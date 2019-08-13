Tug fire in Vizag port claims one life;3 critical, 1 missing

The fire which broke out aboard offshore supply vessel, Jaguar, in Visakhapatnam port’s outer harbour on Monday was put out late on Monday night.

The tug, hired by the HPCL to work at its single point mooring in the outer harbour, was towed back to safety in the inner harbour. Of the 27 crew members, one died and one is still missing and search is on for him. Of the rest, 10 are still in the ICU and the condition of them, who suffered 90 per cent burns, is said to be critical. The rest have been discharged after treatment.

The cause of the fire aboard the vessel has not been ascertained yet.