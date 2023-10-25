Leading two- and three-wheeler-maker TVS Motor Company and ION Mobility, a Singapore-based electric vehicle start-up, are deepening their collaboration through a joint initiative – Project Dynamo – in the area of sports scooter market segment.

Earlier this year, TVS Motor led ION Mobility’s Series A funding of $18.7 million as its strategic investor. Both companies will unveil Project Dynamo at the Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS) 2023 between October 25 and 29, according to a statement.

Project Dynamo is ION Mobility’s conceptual adaptation of the TVS X, TVS Motor’s premium electric scooter, which was unveiled a few weeks ago, and is expected to hit the Indian market soon. Through this project, ION aims to develop electric vehicles to serve the needs of Indonesian two-wheeler buyers.

“We are committed to elevating the ION brand into the top lifestyle brand for electric motorcycles in Indonesia,” said James Chan, founder and CEO, ION Mobility, which has already introduced its M1-S electric motorcycle.

Both TVS Motor and ION Mobility expect to bring their respective design, engineering and production capabilities to produce innovative electric vehicles for the Indonesian market and beyond.

Sharad Mohan Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company, said the partnership with ION Mobility will help drive the premium electric two-wheeler growth in Indonesia with the showcase of Project Dynamo at the IMOS.

ION Mobility has already unveiled its M1-S electric motorcycle for the Indonesian market, where ION Mobility’s high-capacity battery pack production line and vehicle assembly line at its Karawang Timur plant are in the final phase of commissioning.