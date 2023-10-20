TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into the Venezuelan market with a local distribution agreement with Servisuministros JPG. “This makes TVS Motor the first Indian automobile manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market,” said a company statement.

The Chennai-headquartered company will offer 14 products, including the Apache range of premium bikes, commuter motorcycles, mopeds, scooters and three-wheelers, in the Venezuelan market.

“Our presence in this dynamic market marks a significant achievement for our global expansion strategy and is a historic step towards our global ambitions,” said Rahul Nayak, Vice-President – International Business, TVS Motor Company.