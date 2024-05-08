TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, a global supply chain solutions provider, has won a business contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics function at their Eicher bus factory located in Baggad, Madhya Pradesh. The deal size was not disclosed.

VECV is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations for their Truck plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The new deal for VECV’s bus plant is for a period of three years. This two-decade strong partnership has helped create over 1,200 job opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, says a release.

In-plant logistics services for the Baggad bus plant comprise seamless inward operations for timely receipt of parts; efficient storage and picking of parts from defined locations based on the Production Planning Control team; and delivering parts to designated assembly lines based on the Bill of Material, ensuring a steady flow of materials to maintain the efficiency in the production line, the release said.

K. Sukumar, CEO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, “This win is a testament to our process-driven approach and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional services through tech-enabled solutions. We are confident that our capability to provide end-to-end solutions will improve the production efficiency to our customer.”

According to B Srinivas – EVP, VE Commercial Vehicles, “The extension of our business opportunity to TVS SCS at our VECV Baggad plant underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence.”