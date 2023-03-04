A consortium of Titagarh Wagons Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (TWL-BHEL consortium) has emerged as the second-lowest bidder (L2) for manufacturing-cum-maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets, including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depot.

“As per the financial bid opening dated 01.03.2023, the TWL-BHEL consortium has been declared L2. The total quantity is 200 trainsets and as per tender conditions, L2 is eligible to get 80 trainsets. The quote of L1 bidder is ₹120 crore per trainset,” Titagarh Wagons said in a notification to stock exchanges.

According to market sources, the overall contract value for the consortium could work out to around ₹25,000 crore.

The company had participated in the tender in November 2022 which involved supply of 200 trains with the maintenance of 35 years.