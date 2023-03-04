A consortium of Titagarh Wagons Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (TWL-BHEL consortium) has emerged as the second-lowest bidder (L2) for manufacturing-cum-maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets, including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units and trainset depot.
Read also: Double digit gains for RVNL stock on order win
“As per the financial bid opening dated 01.03.2023, the TWL-BHEL consortium has been declared L2. The total quantity is 200 trainsets and as per tender conditions, L2 is eligible to get 80 trainsets. The quote of L1 bidder is ₹120 crore per trainset,” Titagarh Wagons said in a notification to stock exchanges.
According to market sources, the overall contract value for the consortium could work out to around ₹25,000 crore.
The company had participated in the tender in November 2022 which involved supply of 200 trains with the maintenance of 35 years.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.