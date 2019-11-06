Two-day ports' conclave begins on Thursday

The two-day ports' conclave of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sector Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) begins here on Thursday.

Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L. Mandaviya will inaugurate the conclave being organised for the first time ever since formation of BIMSTEC in 1997 to strengthen bilateral ties among the seven member-countries.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao said all arrangements were complete to host the conference.

Brainstorming sessions will be held with the signing of several MoUs on day one and organising beach cleaning campaign under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and visit to the port facilities on the last day of the conclave. The Union Minister will take part in the beach cleaning.

Top officials from Krishnapatnam, Dhamra, Gangavaram and other ports have been invited to the conference. The members of BIMSTEC are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.