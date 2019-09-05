Two IndiGo pilots suspended for flying plane with tail prop attached

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
Two IndiGo pilots operating an ATR aircraft on the Hyderabad-Vijaywada route on July 24 this year have had their pilot licences suspended for two months.
The pilots have been suspended because they continued with the flight despite being informed that a tail prop was attached to the aircraft, something which could have caused structural damage to the aircraft during flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in its order.
Sources said that a tail prop is basically the removable tail stand on the ATR 72 aircraft which prevents the aircraft from tipping over due to weight imbalance/improper loading. It is required to be removed by pilots before the flight. The DGCA order of September 4 suspending the pilots’ licences says this is being done as the pilots continued with the flight despite being aware that a tail prop was attached to the aircraft.
“Investigations revealed that the flight crew was informed immediately after take off by the Air Traffic Controller regarding departure of the aircraft with tail prop attached. However, the crew continued to its destination instead of returning to Hyderabad. This could have caused structural damage to the aircraft during flight,” the order says.
The pilots were given 15 days to reply in writing. Their replies showed that they agreed that landing back in Hyderabad could have been a better decision.
