Logistics

Two track doubling works in Mangaluru get budget allocation

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

The Union Budget for 2021-22, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, has allocated funds for two stretches of track doubling in the Mangaluru region.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railway, said that the work on the 19-km stretch of the railway line between Kankanadi and Panambur in Mangaluru will be completed by May.

The Union Budget for 2021-22 has allocated ₹40 crore for this project, he said.

Apart from this, the Railway Ministry has identified a 1.5-km stretch of the railway line between Mangaluru Central railway station and Netravathi bridge as the high-utilisation network. Track doubling work on this route will be completed by the end of February, he said. The Union Budget for 2021-22 has allocated ₹5 crore for this project.

Stating that steps have been taken to improve traffic facilities in Mangaluru, he said, “The Budget has made provision for a new 24-coach pit line at Mangaluru Central railway station in lieu of the existing 18-coach pit line. The project is likely to be completed by March 2022.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 05, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.