Two track doubling works in Mangaluru get budget allocation

The Union Budget for 2021-22, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, has allocated funds for two stretches of track doubling in the Mangaluru region.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railway, said that the work on the 19-km stretch of the railway line between Kankanadi and Panambur in Mangaluru will be completed by May.

The Union Budget for 2021-22 has allocated ₹40 crore for this project, he said.

Apart from this, the Railway Ministry has identified a 1.5-km stretch of the railway line between Mangaluru Central railway station and Netravathi bridge as the high-utilisation network. Track doubling work on this route will be completed by the end of February, he said. The Union Budget for 2021-22 has allocated ₹5 crore for this project.

Stating that steps have been taken to improve traffic facilities in Mangaluru, he said, “The Budget has made provision for a new 24-coach pit line at Mangaluru Central railway station in lieu of the existing 18-coach pit line. The project is likely to be completed by March 2022.”