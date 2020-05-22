Two-wheeler sharing services resume operations across cities amid lockdown 4.0

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Multiple bike taxi operators are resuming operations across India amid relaxed guidelines for lockdown 4.0 that ends on May 31.
Bounce on Thursday announced that it had resumed its dockless scooter sharing services in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company has also introduced flexible long term rental and subscription options with is service also called Bounce-A (Atmanirbhar) to “enable seamless commute within cities.”
The scooter-sharing service has currently rolled out a few hundred vehicles and plans to introduce more scooters on the street in a batch-wise manner.
Earlier this week, bike taxi operator Rapido had announced that it had resumed its operations in over 35 cities across 11 states in non-containment zones.
“Resuming these operations will bring relief to around 3L Captains (driver-partners) that are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income and livelihood,” Rapido had said in an official release.
“Bike Taxi is a more open and personalized way for intracity travel, as opposed to other crowded alternate ways like cabs, buses, autos and trains, where the customer has an advantage of less exposure to any infection due to his/her limited interaction with the captain,” it had added.
Apart from this, on-demand scooter and bike rental provider VOGO has also announced the launch of its operations in Bangalore. The service will home deliver sanitized bikes to those who are unable to come to pick up them from the docking stations. It has also increased the rental duration of the two-wheelers.
The new guidelines for the extended lockdown now allow some movement with lesser restrictions in non-containment zones as defined by authorities in the State and Union Territories.
