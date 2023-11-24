Ride-hailing platform Uber is rolling out a tiered rewards programme Uber Pro for its drivers in 12 cities. The programme will give drivers benefits such as area preference, discounted vehicle maintenance, priority support, enhanced micro-credit offerings. Drivers will be eligible for these benefits upon reaching certain milestones.

This rewards programme will operate independently from Uber’s ride cash incentive programme, where drivers earn incentives on the number of rides completed in a stipulated time period, and ratings received from riders.

The company is rolling out the programme across 12 markets, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. It offers rewards and exclusive features to drivers who maintain a customer rating of 4.8 or above and have low trip cancellations.

“Uber Pro rewards drivers who provide a great service to riders by maintaining a high app rating and low-trip cancellations. It will go a long way in promoting the adaptation and continued use of the Uber platform and will improve the overall experience on the Uber app,” said Shiva Shailendran, Director -Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

A driver moves upwards in tiers by earning ‘points’ on every completed trip and meeting other criteria. The points are reset every three months, and the drivers’ tier status is determined on a rolling period of three months. As drivers move towards a higher tier, they get access to more rewards.

In addition to discounted car maintenance, motor insurance premiums and micro-loans, drivers also earn benefits such as ability to choose the area of preference for taking rides, and priority support.