Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard, has won international order from Wilson Shipowning AS, Norway, for the design and construction of six new generation diesel-electric 3,800 DWT general cargo vessels. The contract is signed with an option for additional eight vessels.

The ‘Future proof Dry Cargo Vessel’ designed by Conoship International, Netherlands shall be constructed as an environmentally friendly diesel-electric vessel ready for installation of wind foil units and battery hybrid systems. These vessels are intended for the transport of general cargo inland as well as in coastal waters of Europe.

The project is at an approximate cost of ₹580 crore. The first vessel will be delivered by December 2024 and thereafter deliveries will be completed within March 2026.

Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), who is also the Chairman of UCSL said, “This partnership aligns with our core values of sustainability and innovation, and we are excited to contribute to the development of more eco-friendly transportation solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Wilson with the potential for more future orders.”

Wilson Ship Management AS, a company headquartered in Bergen, Norway is the largest short-sea fleet in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across the continent. Wilson Ship has a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 DWT.

UCSL is also active in the markets for harbour tugs, offshore and fishing vessel segments.

